Vestor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 32,498 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IQVIA by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $234.74. 678,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.66. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.