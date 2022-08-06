Vestor Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Boeing by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

