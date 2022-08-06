Vestor Capital LLC Sells 405 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.97. 1,113,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

