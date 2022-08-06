Vestor Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,024.81. 849,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 216.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $924.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,392.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.