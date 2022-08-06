VIBE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $260.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $260.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

