VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Reduced by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after buying an additional 496,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after buying an additional 4,574,301 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

VICI stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

