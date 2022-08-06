VideoCoin (VID) Price Down 39.6% This Week

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

