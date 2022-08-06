Vidulum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $138.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $651,624.03 and approximately $138.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

