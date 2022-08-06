Vidulum Market Cap Achieves $655,322.88 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Vidulum has a market cap of $655,322.88 and approximately $139.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

