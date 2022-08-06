Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 1.6%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 3,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

