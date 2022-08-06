Virtue Poker Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $245.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 126.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00624794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Virtue Poker Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
