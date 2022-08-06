Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $155.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $122.65 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $140.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Visteon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

