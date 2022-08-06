Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

VNA opened at €30.32 ($31.26) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($62.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.