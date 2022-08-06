Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %

Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,705. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,145 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Vontier by 8.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 14.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 191,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

