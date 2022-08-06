Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

