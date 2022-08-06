Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Vontier Trading Down 0.1 %

Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 644,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

