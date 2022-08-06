Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.90.

NYSE VOYA opened at $60.43 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7,467.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

