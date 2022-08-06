Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Wallbox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,937,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

