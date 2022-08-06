Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $47.99 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $47.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00111693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00284274 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

