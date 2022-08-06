Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00115384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00282904 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

