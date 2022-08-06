Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 210,037 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,037 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 881,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,775. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

