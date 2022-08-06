Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,560 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 5,574,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

