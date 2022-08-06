Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 2.53% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

BAMR stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

