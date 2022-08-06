Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,473 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $35,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $12,995,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 2,748,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,898. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

