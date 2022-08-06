Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $6.71 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 860,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,572. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 605.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

