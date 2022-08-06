Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $7.92 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 191,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GDX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.28. 25,529,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,754,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.