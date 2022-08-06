Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 458.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

