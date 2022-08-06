Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,935 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 383,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

