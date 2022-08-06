Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $46 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,004,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $16.45 on Friday, reaching $1,600.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,937. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,356.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,431.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

