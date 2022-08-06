Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,513 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

