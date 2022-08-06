Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €26.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.11) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.13) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

DIC opened at €10.86 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($9.99) and a 12-month high of €16.19 ($16.69). The company has a market cap of $903.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.22 and its 200 day moving average is €13.21.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

