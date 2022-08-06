Warburg Research Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €102.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($111.34) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Symrise Stock Performance

SY1 opened at €108.25 ($111.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.82. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

