Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.

TSE:WCN opened at C$178.97 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$183.55. The stock has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$161.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

