WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading 2.1% Higher

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.43. 19,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
WaveDancer Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
