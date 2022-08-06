WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading 2.1% Higher

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.43. 19,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

WaveDancer Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

Insider Activity

WaveDancer Company Profile

In other news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,026.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 52,341 shares of company stock worth $126,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

