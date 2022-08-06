WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Eric Etchart Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.61 and a one year high of $255.31.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.