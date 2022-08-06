Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,080 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 1,330,602 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

