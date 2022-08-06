Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

