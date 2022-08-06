Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $193.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

