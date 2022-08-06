Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 27,495 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.99.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

