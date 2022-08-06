Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 12,145 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24.

