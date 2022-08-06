Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 204,267 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,267 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,337,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $863,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.