Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 9.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $434,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.61 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

