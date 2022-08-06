Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,847 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 116,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 696.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

