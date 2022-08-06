Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 5,230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average of $165.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

