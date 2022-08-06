Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,616 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

