WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 11,765 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.13% of Park City Group worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

