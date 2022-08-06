Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 343,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

WFC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,021,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.