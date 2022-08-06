Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $8.27 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

