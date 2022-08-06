Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 3rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
