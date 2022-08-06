Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

